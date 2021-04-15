Advertisement

Middleton leads Bucks in 130-105 breeze by Timberwolves

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, left, eyes the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves' Josh Okogie...
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, left, eyes the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves' Josh Okogie rushes in during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. Middleton led his team's scoring as the Bucks won 130-105. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Khris Middleton had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in three quarters, as the Milwaukee Bucks breezed to a 130-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brook Lopez added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Jrue Holiday pitched in 15 points and three steals for the Bucks.

They built a lead as big as 30 points early in the fourth quarter on the way to their second consecutive blowout.

The Bucks beat Orlando 124-87 on Sunday.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range for the Timberwolves, who have lost 11 of their past 15 games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Madison police are responding to a shots fired incident at a BP gas station on S. Park St....
19-year-old woman arrested in Madison homicide; victim’s name released
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death

Latest News

The American Family Insurance Championship
AmFam PGA Tournament returns for 2021
Beloit Snappers’ ballpark naming auction is a first for baseball
Wisconsin's Brad Davison (34) on the court during a first round game against North Carolina in...
UW guard Davison returning for another season
Green Bay Packers quarterback and 3 time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will guest host episodes of...
Watch Aaron Rodgers react when Jeopardy! contestants miss Packers clue