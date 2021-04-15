Advertisement

Middleton police trying to identify man spotted repeatedly outside home

On one occasion, he allegedly threw a brick through one of the home’s windows.
The Middleton Police Dept. is trying to identify this man who was allegedly seen outside a home several times in the past several months.(Middleton Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Dept. released two photos Thursday of a man who has been spotted outside a home three times in the past several months and, in one of those instances, smashed a window.

The first two incidents happened in October when the suspect was seen on the property. The statement from police did not indicate if anything occurred on the first occasion. However, the second time he allegedly threw a brick through a window on the front side of the home.

Then, on April 1, a surveillance camera recorded him back at the house, this time looking into the living room window.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the individual to call the police department at 608-824-7320 or to leave a tip by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by leaving a tip online at p3tips.com.

