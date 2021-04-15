Over 200 new COVID-19 variant cases discovered in Wis. this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services has discovered 201 more COVID-19 variant cases this week, with the number of B.1.1.7 strains nearing 300 Thursday in Wisconsin.

Health officials have discovered 584 COVID-19 variant strains since the start of their testing out of the 9,740 COVID-19 samples sequenced, up from the 383 total cases last week.

The number of B.1.1.7 cases, or the variant originally found circulating in the UK, had the largest jump of all the variants of concern from the previous week. There were 299 cases discovered this week, compared to 148 last week.

Variant strain B.1.427/B.1.429, both of which were first found in California, had 43 new cases added this week. The number of variant B.1.351 cases remained unchanged this week at 15, while seven more cases of variant P.1 were reported.

Variant B.1.1.7 Variant B.1.351 Variant B.1.427/B.1.439 Variant P.1 4/15 299 15 259 11 4/8 148 15 216 4 4/1 139 8 N/A 2 3/26 78 2 N/A 1 3/18 55 1 N/A 0 3/11 31 1 N/A 0

Researchers have maintained that all of these variant strains spread more rapidly and easily than the original strain of COVID-19.

DHS confirmed 943 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking the third day in a row that daily cases have exceeded 900. COVID-19 cases do tend to be reported higher toward the end of the work week.

The new seven-day rolling average fell slightly, down to 808 cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases ever reported in Wisconsin is nearing 590,000, now at 588,504.

The health agency updated its hospital data dashboard Thursday, with graphics reflecting longer trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations and metrics for immediate bed availability. They also updated their COVID-19 health care worker data to reflect the percentage of COVID-19 cases among workers.

The new graph shows that the percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the South Central region of the state is growing by 35%.

DHS reports 56 people were admitted into Wisconsin hospitals with COVID-19 Thursday, with the seven-day moving average of total hospitalizations at 291. The moving average for patients in the ICU currently sits at 73.

Health officials also say three people have died due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state up to 6,698.

1.5 million Wisconsinites finish vaccine series

Over 1.5 million Wisconsinites have finished their vaccine series Thursday, marking another milestone in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the state.

The state surpassed one million residents having completed their series on March 29, meaning it took just over two weeks for another 500,000 people to be fully immunized.

DHS reports 25.8% of residents have completed their vaccinations, while 38.5% of people have received at least their first dose.

So far this week, 124,957 shots have been administered to Wisconsin residents.

