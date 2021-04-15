Advertisement

Proposal would reduce Madison State Street bus traffic in summer

By Brittney Ermon
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Some local leaders are asking to remove bus traffic from a section of State Street, but only on weekends during the summer.

The Madison Transportation Commission discussed this proposal in a meeting Wednesday, but board members say they need more time to make a decision. They explained there are a few concerns regarding safety, capacity and those who use the metro system.

“State street is already a big hang out spot. It’s social, but also relaxing,” Angela Frailli, Madison resident said.

In the heart of Madison, some say State Street is losing its pulse.

“It would help revitalize downtown, which is what we desperately need,” Andy Abelman, Madison resident said. “I think it’s a great idea and you’ll see people getting back to some normalcy.”

Tiffany Kenney, Madison Central Business Improvement District, is hoping to bring it back to life.

“I kind of keep saying we have a little band-aid. Can we help those businesses that are still here survive and stay with us so we can get to that next part?” Kenney said. “It would give us the chance to expand those cafes, and then our retail stores who really still also have to worry about capacity.”

She’s proposing an idea to nix bus traffic from the 400 to 600 block of State Street on summer weekends. The goal is to give more room for pedestrians and businesses.

“Oh think that would be really fun I think it would be a nice weekend activity,” Frailli said.

Jess Dye, Irish Pub owner, said after a year of pandemic pains, business is getting better.

“Oh yeah it’s a totally different world compared to last year at this time,” she said.

Dye said if buses are not allowed on State Street, more customers could dine outside to help businesses recover from a year of loss.

“To kind of get people back downtown and get them thinking that it’s safe and it’s a fun environment. There’s lots of places to shop, eat and have a drink,” Dye said.

The transportation commission will discuss the proposal again in a future meeting.  Once they have answers and more details regarding concerns about the proposal, the board members will make a decision.

