Report: Packers’ lineman Lane Taylor headed to Texans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Longtime Packers lineman Lane Taylor will apparently not be coming back to Green Bay.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday morning that the veteran who has spent the past eight seasons in the Frozen Tundra has agreed to a one-year deal to play in the Texas sun.

Rappaport pointed out that the move will re-unite Taylor with his former offensive line coach James Campen.

Taylor has suffered an ACL injury, but, according to Rappaport, is expected to be ready for training camp.

Source: Former #Packers starting guard Lane Taylor has agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with the #Texans, reuniting with his former GB OL coach James Campen. Taylor is coming off an ACL, but will be good to go for training camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2021

