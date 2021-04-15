Advertisement

Report: Packers’ lineman Lane Taylor headed to Texans

Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football...
Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Longtime Packers lineman Lane Taylor will apparently not be coming back to Green Bay.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Thursday morning that the veteran who has spent the past eight seasons in the Frozen Tundra has agreed to a one-year deal to play in the Texas sun.

Rappaport pointed out that the move will re-unite Taylor with his former offensive line coach James Campen.

Taylor has suffered an ACL injury, but, according to Rappaport, is expected to be ready for training camp.

