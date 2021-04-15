Scam Alert: Callers claim victims’ family member was in a crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A scam that starts with a phone call telling the recipient on of their family members has been in accident has been reported in Dane Co. and across the state, the Sheriff’s Office warned Thursday.

The caller will continue by telling the person that the family member who was purportedly involved in the crash would be arrested unless a large sum of cash were provided for bond.

A second scammer, also on the call, would then pose as an attorney and warn the recipient not to tell anyone about the accident. Next, they would say a courier would be by to pick up the money.

If they succeeded in convincing the person they called, the scammers will then try to play on the victim’s concern and fear to try to extract even more money.

The sheriff’s office says it is providing the warning to help reduce the chances anyone may fall victim. It also asks anyone who believes they were victim of this or any scam to report it immediately to local authorities.

