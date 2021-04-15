Some Sunshine Returns; Cool Temperatures Continue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As slow-moving low pressure exits to the east, weak high pressure will begin to build in. This will lead to quieter conditions into the weekend, but temperatures are expected to remain a bit below average.

For today, partly sunny skies are expected with highs near the 50 degree mark. Northwesterly wind will continue to blow in the 10 to 15 mph range and wind chills will be in the 30s in the morning and 40s in the afternoon.

As drier air fills in overnight, skies will clear. Mostly sunny conditions are forecast for Friday. Highs will rebound a bit and are expected to hit the middle 50s both Friday and Saturday with lighter winds. Clouds will move back in for Saturday.

Sunday is looking pretty nice with highs in the middle to upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

