Some Sunshine Returns; Cool Temperatures Continue

Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s for the next few days
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As slow-moving low pressure exits to the east, weak high pressure will begin to build in. This will lead to quieter conditions into the weekend, but temperatures are expected to remain a bit below average.

For today, partly sunny skies are expected with highs near the 50 degree mark. Northwesterly wind will continue to blow in the 10 to 15 mph range and wind chills will be in the 30s in the morning and 40s in the afternoon.

Highs today will be near 50 degrees. Wind chills will be in the 30s this morning and in the 40s...
Highs today will be near 50 degrees. Wind chills will be in the 30s this morning and in the 40s during the afternoon.(wmtv weather)

As drier air fills in overnight, skies will clear. Mostly sunny conditions are forecast for Friday. Highs will rebound a bit and are expected to hit the middle 50s both Friday and Saturday with lighter winds. Clouds will move back in for Saturday.

Sunday is looking pretty nice with highs in the middle to upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

