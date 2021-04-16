2 motorcycle crash on I-39 closes SB lane near Portage, injuries reported
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol is reporting a two motorcycle crash on 1-39 southbound near Portage with injuries Thursday night.
The crash occurred near the 1-90/94 and WIS 78 South interchange and multiple units were dispatched to the scene. Officials say the severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.
The southbound lanes of 1-39 near Portage are blocked for emergency vehicles, State Patrol reports.
