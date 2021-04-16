2 motorcycle crash on I-39 closes SB lane near Portage, injuries reported

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol is reporting a two motorcycle crash on 1-39 southbound near Portage with injuries Thursday night.

The crash occurred near the 1-90/94 and WIS 78 South interchange and multiple units were dispatched to the scene. Officials say the severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The southbound lanes of 1-39 near Portage are blocked for emergency vehicles, State Patrol reports.

This is an ongoing story. NBC15 will update it when more information becomes available.

