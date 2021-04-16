Advertisement

4 hurt in Beloit head-on collision

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Speeding is likely to blame for a head-on collision in Beloit during rush hour Friday morning, police investigators report.

According to the Beloit Police Dept., a GMC Yukon was heading south on Prairie Ave. around 8:40 a.m. when its driver was unable to negotiate a curve near the Summit Ave. intersection and the large SUV collided with a northbound Dodge Durango.

Both drivers as well as a child who was in the Durango were taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Treatment Center, in Janesville, for treatment after the crash; while a fourth person, who was riding in the Yukon went to Beloit Memorial Hospital, the police dept. noted in its post.

BPD expects to cite the driver of the Yukon for unreasonable and imprudent speed, crossing the centerline, operating after revocation, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police did not release the names of anyone involved in the incident.

We are investigating a head-on collision that injured four people this morning at 8:41 a.m. today at Prairie and Summit...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Friday, April 16, 2021

