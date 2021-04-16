50,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials announced that 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center.

Public Health Madison & Dane County thanked their staff for “making this clinic work so smoothly” and immunizing thousands of area residents.

The state Department of Health Services has yet to update its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard for the day with new numbers.

Over 700 COVID-19 cases reported Friday

The total number of COVID-19 cases ever reported in Wisconsin is approaching 600,000, currently sitting at 589,213. The state is on pace to hit 600,000 cases within the next two weeks.

There were 709 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 754.

There were 69 people admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Friday, as DHS reports the seven-day moving average for new cases is at 291. Health officials also believe the number of patients in hospitals with the virus is increasing, while the number of patients in Wisconsin ICUs has no significant change. The moving average for patients in the ICU is currently at 73.

DHS also reports five people have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths ever recorded in the state up to 6,703.

