Bucks get vaccinated at special COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks set up a special COVID-19 vaccination clinic recently to protect its players and staff from coronavirus.

On Friday, the team announced the clinic had already happened, although it did not say how many players or staff members chose to get vaccinated or opted out, citing privacy issues.

The clinic was run in conjunction with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, according to the Bucks’ statement.

“Health care workers have inspired us all throughout the pandemic and now it’s our turn to make a difference in ending the pandemic as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The team went on to encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, adding that they are trying to take advantage of their platform to convince people that vaccinations are the best way to get their lives back to normal.

