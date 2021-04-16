Crazylegs Classic comes back for 2021 with a virtual race

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Crazylegs Classic is coming back… virtually. A year after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 event altogether, organizers are moving ahead with virtual races this year.

This year, runners will have eight days, from Saturday, April 24 to Sunday, May 2, in which they can complete their 5k, 8k, or 2k walk, and then they can submit their times online. On the bright side, having a little more than a week to choose a day to run will help participants pick a nicer weather than 2019 when thousands of runners braved the snow to raise money for UW Athletics.

Participants in the two running events can use the RaceJoy App to have their times automatically uploaded when they complete their race. There will also be a place on the results page in which times can be submitted. It will be live during the days of the virtual race.

Registration for all races is open now on the CrazyLegs Classic website. All events are $35. All runners and walkers will receive a Crazylegs Classic Under Armour Locker t-shirt, a race bib, a Crazylegs Classic sticker, and access to the aforementioned RaceJoy app. The first 2,500 participants to sign up will get a one of a kind Crazylegs Classic medal shipped to their homes prior to race dates.

According to race organizers, the Crazylegs Classic idea was born 1981 at a campus bar by three die-hard badger fans, Tom Grantham, Ken Sparks, and Rich Backus. All three were big fans of then-UW Athletic Director and NFL Hall-of-Famer Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch and got his permission to use his classic nickname for their classic race.

Founded in 1982, this year will be the 39th running of the race, having skipped last year.

