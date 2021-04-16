Dane CO. COVID-19 cases significantly increase in ages 8-59

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials note Thursday COVID-19 cases have significantly increased over the past month among children ages 8-17 and adults ages 18-59.

According to Public Health Madison & Dane County’s COVID-19 Data Notes, children younger than 7-years-old and adults older than 60 report no significant change in the number of cases per age group.

PHMDC encouraged everyone, even children, who have COVID-19 symptoms to get tested for the virus. They added that the Alliant Energy Center can now test children as young as 1-year-old.

The 14-day-average in general for COVID-19 cases is up from 59 last week to 75 this week. About 11% of the cases in the county were related to UW students and staff.

PHMDC also reports that there are no case clusters linked to long-term care or correctional facilities this 14-day period. This marks the first time this has happened since the agency started tracking case clusters.

Health officials noted that a third of Dane County residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, while over half have received at least one dose. Over 91% of people ages 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, which is the second highest among all Wisconsin counties.

