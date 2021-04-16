Advertisement

Dane CO. COVID-19 cases significantly increase in ages 8-59

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials note Thursday COVID-19 cases have significantly increased over the past month among children ages 8-17 and adults ages 18-59.

According to Public Health Madison & Dane County’s COVID-19 Data Notes, children younger than 7-years-old and adults older than 60 report no significant change in the number of cases per age group.

PHMDC encouraged everyone, even children, who have COVID-19 symptoms to get tested for the virus. They added that the Alliant Energy Center can now test children as young as 1-year-old.

The 14-day-average in general for COVID-19 cases is up from 59 last week to 75 this week. About 11% of the cases in the county were related to UW students and staff.

PHMDC also reports that there are no case clusters linked to long-term care or correctional facilities this 14-day period. This marks the first time this has happened since the agency started tracking case clusters.

Health officials noted that a third of Dane County residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, while over half have received at least one dose. Over 91% of people ages 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, which is the second highest among all Wisconsin counties.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set to open doors this June in Madison
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death

Latest News

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane Co. to still hold weekend vaccine clinic with Pfizer shots
If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll likely need a third dose within a year.
Pfizer: 3rd COVID vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months
Those who had COVID-19 may only need one vaccine dose, study suggests
Over 200 new COVID-19 variant cases discovered in Wis. this week