Dane Co. officials identify 19-year-old who died after crashing into McFarland home

Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
McFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a 19-year-old man Friday who had crashed his vehicle into a McFarland home.

According to the medical examiner, Cam-Ron P.M. Poelinitz was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the 5400 block of Siggelkow Road. Poelinitz’s mother had previously identified him to NBC15 on Wednesday.

The Dane Co. medical examiner’s office completed a forensic autopsy on Friday, and preliminary results show the 19-year-old’s death was the result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The medical examiner is conducting additional testing, and is still investigating this death along with the Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to the Dept. of Justice, the other four people in the vehicle at the time were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Nobody inside the home at the time was hurt.

The Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation indicates the vehicle had been heading south on U.S. Hwy. 51 when a McFarland officer tried stopping it for speeding. The vehicle did not stop and, after exiting onto Siggelkow Road, it continued fleeing; meanwhile, the officer, who had activated the cruiser’s emergency lights, ended the chase, the report continued.

While still in the Siggelkow Road area, the officer, who was heading east, drove past the vehicle which was reportedly accelerating westbound on the road. By the time the officer had turned around caught up with car it had crashed into the home, near the Siggelkow Rd. and Dream Lane intersection.

