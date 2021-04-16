Advertisement

Defense Dept. confirms unidentified aerial phenomena video is real

The Truth is out there... and, now, maybe there is evidence.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 16, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Defense Dept. has confirmed that leaked video from 2019 is the real thing: A legitimate UFO.

The Pentagon has confirmed the unidentified flying objects moving through the clouds were taken by Navy personnel. The military’s unidentified aerial phenomena task force is investigating these three strange aircraft.

One appears to be triangle-shaped, another shaped like an acorn, while the third is described as a metallic blimp that moves like a rocket.

The Dept. of Defense has confirmed leaked video was taken by Navy personnel.
Beyond confirming the phenomenon is unexplained, the Defense Dept. would not provide additional information for security reasons. The military says they don’t want to provide information that would be helpful to adversaries, presumably terrestrial ones.

