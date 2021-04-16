Advertisement

Federal COVID-19 vaccine pharmacy program for long-term care facilities to end

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The federal program that worked to vaccinate residents and staff of long-term care facilities will administer its final round of shots next week, Wisconsin’s top health agency announced Friday.

The Department of Health Services reports the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program has provided over 47,000 long-term care facility staff and 62,000 residents with vaccines since the program started on Dec. 28, 2020.

Pharmacy partners were able to give out first, second and third rounds of on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics at over 2,900 facilities across the state.

DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake explained that as the effort comes to an end, they will continue to get more staff and residents vaccinated as time goes on.

“This partnership with CVS and Walgreens, as well as other independent pharmacies, has been a critical part of our efforts to protect Wisconsin’s most vulnerable,” said Timberlake.

Through a contract, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies offered on-site COVID-19 vaccination to some nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

To make sure that these facilities continue to have access to these COVID-19 shots, DHS reports that the federal government will give direct allocation of doses to long-term care pharmacies. Many of these pharmacies already have relationships with the facilities, DHS noted, which will provide vaccinations.

According to DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 139,800 vaccines were allocated to assisted living centers, while 103,600 vaccine were allocated for skilled nursing facilities through the federal program. DHS added that this does not include shots from the retail pharmacy program or other direct federal allocations.

