FEMA accepting reimbursement applications for COVID-19 victims’ funeral costs

In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 photo, mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left,...
In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 photo, mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left, funeral director Robert L. Albritten, foreground right, place a casket into a hearse in Dawson, Ga. In a Feb. 25-March 1, 2021 poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, about 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the coronavirus.(Brynn Anderson | AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites who have lost a loved one from COVID-19 can now send in an application to receive federal funeral assistance to help cover some of the costs they incurred, legislators say Friday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has started to accept applications Friday, according to Rep. Ron Kind (D- 3rd District), for those who paid for funeral expenses for a death that was or was likely caused by COVID-19. Rep. Kind explained that residents can apply for up to $9,000 in assistance.

“No amount of money can heal the loss of a loved one,” said Kind. “However, this grant program can help ease the unexpected financial strain Wisconsinites are facing as they are mourning their loved ones.”

Wisconsinites may apply for assistance for multiple funerals.

FEMA noted that applicants must be a “U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who paid for funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020″. The funeral expenses must be for an individual whose death occurred in the US, territories or the District of Columbia.

People can apply through FEMA’s dedicated call center from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Friday at 844-684-6333 and TTY 800-462-7585. There will be no online applications accepted.

Here is the information the applicant responsible for incurring expenses will need to provide:

  • Social Security number for the applicant and the deceased individual
  • Date of birth for the applicant and the deceased individual
  • Current mailing address for the applicant
  • Current telephone number for the applicant
  • Location or address where the deceased individual passed away
  • Information about burial or funeral insurance policies
  • Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations
  • CARES Act grants and assistance from voluntary organizations
  • Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested)

The funeral assistance program is part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, Kind added.

The Department of Health Services reports 6,703 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19, five of which were newly reported Friday.

