FEMA accepting reimbursement applications for COVID-19 victims’ funeral costs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites who have lost a loved one from COVID-19 can now send in an application to receive federal funeral assistance to help cover some of the costs they incurred, legislators say Friday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has started to accept applications Friday, according to Rep. Ron Kind (D- 3rd District), for those who paid for funeral expenses for a death that was or was likely caused by COVID-19. Rep. Kind explained that residents can apply for up to $9,000 in assistance.

“No amount of money can heal the loss of a loved one,” said Kind. “However, this grant program can help ease the unexpected financial strain Wisconsinites are facing as they are mourning their loved ones.”

Wisconsinites may apply for assistance for multiple funerals.

FEMA noted that applicants must be a “U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who paid for funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020″. The funeral expenses must be for an individual whose death occurred in the US, territories or the District of Columbia.

People can apply through FEMA’s dedicated call center from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Friday at 844-684-6333 and TTY 800-462-7585. There will be no online applications accepted.

Here is the information the applicant responsible for incurring expenses will need to provide:

Social Security number for the applicant and the deceased individual

Date of birth for the applicant and the deceased individual

Current mailing address for the applicant

Current telephone number for the applicant

Location or address where the deceased individual passed away

Information about burial or funeral insurance policies

Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations

CARES Act grants and assistance from voluntary organizations

Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested)

The funeral assistance program is part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, Kind added.

The Department of Health Services reports 6,703 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19, five of which were newly reported Friday.

