Advertisement

Fire rips through east side Madison building

By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters responded to a blaze Friday morning at a structure on the city’s east side.

Authorities confirm they responded to a structure fire in the 1900 block of Bartillon Drive, north of the Stoughton Rd. and Kinsman Blvd. intersection. The address showed it was the location of the former Callahan’s Sports Pub.

Video sent to NBC15 News shortly before 10 a.m. showed the building heavily damaged by the fire. Flames could be seen inside the building as firefighters continued to work to contain it.

Fire on Madison's East Side
Fire on Madison's East Side

The is a breaking news story. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set to open doors this June in Madison

Latest News

A flag flies at half staff under hazy skies due to wildfires in the west, in memory of judge...
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Indianapolis shooting victims
New BCycle station unveiled in Monona at Schluter Park
BCycle stations unveiled in Monona
Fire on Madison's East Side
Fire at Old Sports Pub
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
Missing Man Formation flyover to honor fallen 115th pilot