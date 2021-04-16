How to keep your friends and family away from COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As the battle against COVID-19 rages on, so does the battle against misinformation, especially when it comes to the vaccine.

“Probably a frustrating thing is the amount of misinformation out there,” said Ajay Sethi, an associate professor of population health sciences with UW-Madison. “It always seems to keep growing and as soon as you address something, something else crops up,”

According to UW, some common myths include:

· I had COVID-19 so I don’t need the vaccine

· I don’t need the second dose because I either got COVID-19 after my first dose or because I heard one shot is good enough

· You only need a vaccine if you live in cities or work in crowded areas

· The vaccines were rushed to approval and are not safe as a result

If you have a family member or friend who is entertaining these myths, there are a few ways you can approach the topic.

“So, listening goes a long way,” said Sethi. “It starts with listening to find out why they are seeking information to begin with, where are they getting that info, and why are they choosing to adopt things that aren’t really mainstream,”

Sethi also teaches a class at UW called “Conspiracies and Public Health” where they address this very topic. He says people should be asking questions when it comes to their health and vaccines.

“That’s a very valid concern. Anyone who gets treatment or gets a vaccine should know what to expect and you can start the conversation there,” said Sehti.

Another good tip is to seek out reliable sources of information from legitimate outlets.

“We have to go to sources of information where we can trust the messenger and keep ourselves focused, I think that can be challenging sometimes, especially when we are kind of fearful,”

