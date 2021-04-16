Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to remain on hold in Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials announced Friday that the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines will remain on hold until the federal recommendation to pause it is lifted.

The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviewed the issue Wednesday in a meeting, advising a continuation of the pause until the CDC finds more information about what is causing the blood clots.

“Safety is our number one priority when it comes to protecting public health,” said DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We appreciate the level of complexities being considered by this national panel of independent experts in their review of the vaccine, and are working with Wisconsin providers to be aware of these adverse events and how to evaluate and treat patients with the noted symptoms.”

DHS urged vaccine providers to continue to properly store any Johnson & Johnson vaccines until a federal determination is made on what to do with the shots.

Anyone who has received the maker’s shot within the past three weeks should monitor for symptoms such as a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain and shortness of breath. If patients do develop these symptoms, they should reach out to their doctor.

DHS also assured residents that Pfizer and Moderna shots are “available and extremely safe and effective at preventing COVID-19.” The agency encouraged residents to continue with vaccine appointments for these brands of vaccines.

The committee will meet again in one week to review new data.

So far in the state, 161,621 Johnson & Johnson vaccines had been administered, compared to the 1.6 million Moderna and 1.9 million Pfizer shots. Keep in mind though, both Pfizer and Moderna are a two-dose regimen.

