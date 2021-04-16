Advertisement

Milder Temperatures for the Weekend

High will reach the upper 50s today, Saturday and Sunday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather through the weekend and nicer weather conditions are anticipated. Mostly sunny skies will be seen today along with milder temperatures the high will reach the middle and upper 50s over southern Wisconsin.

By Saturday, a few clouds will have made their way back into the region. Partly sunny skies are expected with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 50s. Wind will be light.

Milder temperatures and light winds are anticipated through the weekend.
Milder temperatures and light winds are anticipated through the weekend.(wmtv weather)

On Sunday., mostly sunny skies return for the morning with scattered clouds in the afternoon. Once again, highs will reach the upper 50s with light wind.

Our next chance of rain arrive on Monday with the approach of a cold front. We will follow that front with cooler temperatures through the middle of next week.

