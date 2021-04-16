Minneapolis schools switch to distance learning ahead of Chauvin verdict

MINNEAPOLIS (WEAU) - Minneapolis Public Schools will transition to distance learning next week with the expectation that a verdict in a trial involving a former Minneapolis police officer will disrupt learning activities.

In a letter to students and families, the school district said that the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial could impact in-person learning, and wrote that the district wanted to give families as much time as possible to prepare for changes in the school schedule.

All in-person students will return to distance learning from Wednesday through Friday next week, and no athletic events will be held, according to the letter.

With tensions high due to the protests surrounding the shooting death of Daunte Wright by a former Brooklyn Center police officer, the district said it consulted with Hennepin County administrators to determine the best course of action ahead of the verdict in the Chauvin trial, which is expected to happen later next week.

Derek Chauvin trial will impact MPS operations next week. Distance learning for all Wed-Fri, April 21-23. Families check your email or https://t.co/zWHeHQisz1 for more info and resources. pic.twitter.com/H705KKYwLF — Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) April 16, 2021

The Derek Chauvin trial heads to closing arguments on Monday after three weeks of testimony. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last May, which sparked several protests around the country. Chauvin is one of four officers charged in the death of Floyd.

Tensions grew this week after Sunday’s shooting death of Daunte Wright in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who resigned Tuesday, is being charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death.

Protests have occurred each night outside of Brooklyn Center’s police station since Sunday.

