Name released of Janesville man killed in Monday crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF PORTER, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner has released the name of the 39-year-old Janesville man killed in a single vehicle wreck earlier this week.

The driver was identified as Matthew Fritz, the medical examiner’s office reported. Its preliminary investigation, which was completed Thursday, indicted Fritz died from injuries sustained in the crash.

On Monday, Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office stated its deputies, along with Dane Co. deputies and Edgerton fire crews, responded around 4:10 p.m. to the 11800 block of N. Washington Road, in the Town of Porter. When they arrived, they found Fritz alone in his pickup truck.

Investigators determined he was heading south on North Washington Road, and had just passed the Holland Road intersection, when the truck went into a ditch and struck a tree. They were unable to determine why Fritz’s truck went off the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation by the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

