Police: Gunman dead, multiple shot at Fedex facility

The AP reports multiple people are shot in Indianapolis at a FedEx facility.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Indianapolis police say multiple people have been shot and a suspected gunman killed himself late Thursday at a Fedex facility.

A police spokesperson says when officers arrived they observed an active shooting scene. Police say multiple people were shot but a specific number has not been given.

The spokesperson says police don’t believe the public is in danger.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A worker told WISH-TV he heard several gunshots and saw a man with an automatic rifle.

