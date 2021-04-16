Advertisement

Rain Stays South this Weekend; Cold Front arrives Monday

Showers pass through Illinois Saturday; Southern Wisconsin stays dry through Monday.
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine made its way into the Friday Forecast - bringing temperatures well into the 50s across southern Wisconsin. More clouds roll in this weekend while showers pass to our South. Highs remain in the 50s for the short-term.

A few clouds are possible overnight, but we’ll still watch for lows to fall into the lower 30s. Patchy frost remains a concern this weekend and early next week. Sensitive plants should be brought indoors for the next several nights. Saturday looks partly sunny, but with light northerly winds, highs will again top into the 50s.

Clouds may break for some more sunshine on Sunday, but a cold front quickly approaches on Monday. An upper-level wave along with the surface front will generate light showers and perhaps a light wintry mix in spots. Accumulations appear unlikely as do roadway impacts. However, Monday looks like an overall mess with the rain and blustery NW winds. Temperatures will fall throughout the day. Lows will bottom-out in the lower 30s and upper 20s Tuesday & Wednesday mornings. Tuesday highs will only make it into the lower - mid 40s.

The rest of the week stays quiet as high-pressure passes by to our south. Another weather system may arrive at the end of next week.

