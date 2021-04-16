Retired Geauga County, Ohio, Sheriff, K9 partner die on same day
Midge will be buried by his side
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland died Wednesday and hours later, his K9 partner Midge also passed away.
Both McClelland and Midge retired in 2016.
McClelland was with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office for 44 years, the last 13 as sheriff.
Midge, a miniature Chihuahua-rat terrier mix, holds the Guinness World Record as the smallest certified police dog in the world.
“Sheriff McClelland, you didn’t just leave the sheriff’s office a better place, this world is a better place because we had the pleasure of knowing you, and we were all lucky enough to call you a friend and colleague,” posted the Burton Village Police Department on Facebook.
McClelland’s obituary says Midge will be buried at his side.
Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.