Statewide need for referees grows during the pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From football to softball and every other sport in between, referees are needed to make the competitions happen. In Wisconsin, there is a massive need for refs as the games continue to get scheduled, but the pool of officials dwindles.

Referee Matt Andrews says there are over 3,000 licensed officials across the state, but that isn’t close to enough.

“If you look up a random Friday in January or February, there are roughly 300 boys and girls varsity games happening, not including JV,” said Andrews. “For each game, you will need at least three refs, and that’s just one day.”

It is a problem that started before the pandemic. Officials retiring leave a thinning pool of talent that does not have a solid pipeline to replace the seasoned vets.

“There are a bunch of solid refs in their 20′s and 60′s and nothing in between,” said WROA President Brian Kenney.

That pool of refs now has to cover more and more games as the ranks thin, a problem exacerbated by the pandemic. Now, if a referee contracts COVID or comes in contact with a COVID case, there are fewer replacements.

Going to the college ranks at schools like the University of Wisconsin can help, but it isn’t a long-term fix.

“There are lots of good college kids who are refs, but that isn’t permanent,” said Andrews. “Once they are done with college, they head home or to another city for work; we need people in the area who will ref for years.”

It is an issue that isn’t going away, and as athletics return to schools across the state, the issue is glaring. But it is a problem that can be fixed.

“If you want to get involved with athletics, if you are passionate about sports and love the game, just reach out to your local athletic director,” said referee Jon Callaway. “They will know where classes are in your area.”

And there are plenty of opportunities across the state.

“We want to help the next crop of officials,” said Kenney. “If you come out and want to get involved and are ready to put in the work of learning and getting licensed, we will invest the time to getting you there.”

If you want to get out and become a ref, head over to the state association website.

