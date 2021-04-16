Sunshine Returns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Clouds remained over Wisconsin Thursday afternoon as low-pressure keeps pulling off to the northeast. Although warmer than yesterday, temperatures still struggled to get into the 50s. More cloud breaks are expected tomorrow so we’ll finally see some sunshine for “Finally Friday”.

Lows fall into the lower 30s overnight. If you have any outdoor plants, those should be pulled in - at least for the next few days. Overnight lows early next week will also draw a patchy frost concern. No Frost & Freeze advisories have been posted. Friday brings a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 50s.

Another near-freezing night is followed up by more cloud cover Saturday. Showers will pass through the Midwest but will stay south of the NBC15 viewing area. A sprinkle cannot be ruled out near the State Line. Clouds break again on Sunday for a time - allowing highs to remain in the mid 50s with some sunshine.

Next week brings a strong cold front on Monday. Timing will determine high temperatures. If the front moves by later Monday, some could make it into the mid and upper 50s. If earlier, that may not be the case. Either way, winds will be breezy out of the SW ahead of the front before breezy NW winds come in behind it. Highs will drop into the mid 40s on Tuesday.

Most of next week is quiet after the front passes. Passing clouds return with highs in the lower - mid 50s.

