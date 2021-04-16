Advertisement

Two convicted in 2019 Beloit triple-shooting that left 1 dead

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were convicted Thursday for their roles in a Beloit triple-shooting more than two years that left a 21-year-old man dead and two others seriously wounded.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Gregory Carter, Jr., and Anthony Sims III were convicted of recklessly endangering safety while armed as a party to a crime, while Carter was also found guilty of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Their convictions stem from the death of Treron White and the shootings of a 25-year-old and 15-year-old, all of whom were Beloit residents, on the night of March 11, 2019. According to police, officers responded around 9:30 p.m. that night to the 700 block of Elm Street on reports of a large confrontation.

White was found dead at the scene.

Officers indicated at the time that everyone involved knew each other prior to the confrontation and shooting and that it was part of an ongoing dispute. Prosecutors argued during the trial that Carter and Sims had set up the fight that night.

Both Carter and Sims will return to court on July 15 for sentencing. Carter faces maximum sentence of 21.5 years in prison, while Sims could get up to 12.5 years, the DOJ said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set to open doors this June in Madison

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Minneapolis schools switch to distance learning ahead of Chauvin verdict
In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 photo, mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left,...
FEMA accepting reimbursement applications for COVID-19 victims’ funeral costs
File image
4 hurt in Beloit head-on collision
Public Health Madison & Dane County hosted a mass vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy...
50,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered at Alliant Energy Center