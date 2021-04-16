Advertisement

Wisconsin man gets 40 years for killing outside bar

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who killed a bar patron after robbing the place has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Casey Cameron pleaded no contest to felony murder-armed robbery and six counts of reckless endangerment in the October 2019 robbery of a Neenah bar and killing of Kevin “Hollywood” Hein.

In exchange for his plea, which wasn’t an admission of guilt but was treated as such for sentencing purposes, prosecutors reduced the original first-degree intentional homicide charge Cameron faced.

Before he was sentenced Friday in Winnebago County Circuit Court, Cameron apologized to Hein’s family. However, Hein’s sister said the fact that Cameron attended her brother’s funeral shows he doesn’t deserve sympathy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set to open doors this June in Madison

Latest News

Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
Dane Co. officials identify 19-year-old who died after crashing into McFarland home
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to remain on hold in Wis.
New BCycle station unveiled in Monona at Schluter Park
BCycle stations unveiled in Monona
BCycle stations unveiled in Monona
BCycle stations unveiled in Monona