Brewers place Yelich on 10-day injured list with sore back

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich waits to bat during a baseball game against the...
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich waits to bat during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, in this Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, file photo. The average Major League Baseball salary dropped for an unprecedented third straight year, even before the shortened season caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s drop showed the widening imbalance between top stars and other players. The average fell despite Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon and Christian Yelich all starting long-term contracts guaranteeing $215 million or more. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who has missed four straight games because of a sore back, was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

“There’s nothing new, nothing to add,” manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s what it is. We’ll take a couple more days without baseball activities and see where that leaves us.”

The move was retroactive to April 14. The Brewers announced Yelich’s injury as a lower back strain.

Milwaukee filled Yelich’s spot on the roster by recalling right-handed reliever Eric Yardley from the organization’s alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, is hitting .333 with no home runs and 1 RBI.

Two other Brewers starters, second baseman Kolten Wong and outfielder Lorenzo Cain, are also on the injured list, weakening the offense.

“We’ll just have to fill in around them until those guys get back. We’re not expecting this to be long term,” Counsell said.

The Brewers host the Pirates on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series. Pittsburgh won 6-1 on Friday.

