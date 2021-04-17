DHS: 27 percent of Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the latest numbers from the Department of Health Services, 27% of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Saturday.

DHS also reports 39.7% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

This comes as 727 additional positive cases of the virus were reported Saturday, bringing total positive cases to nearly 2.8 million across the state. Of those, 1.6% of cases are still active.

DHS reports 61 more people were hospitalized for the virus, and eight more deaths were recorded.

