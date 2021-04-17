Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating likely murder-suicide

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the death of a 52-year-old male and a 16-year-old male Saturday.

According to a new release the Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist the Watertown Police Department in the investigation of the deaths that occurred on the 900 block of Country Ln. Saturday afternoon.

Evidence at the scene indicates the deaths were like a homicde/suicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They believe the 52-year-old male to be the actor.

Authorities say no other people are believed to be invovled in the incident.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The names are being withheld pending notification of family members.

