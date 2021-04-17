Experts say mass shootings take emotional toll but political action unlikely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday marked one month since the deadly shootings inside Atlanta-area spas and another inside a Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc. The anniversary came on the heels of a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis Thursday which left eight people dead.

The shooting in Indianapolis is just one of 45 mass shootings across the country in just over four weeks. UW-Madison communication arts professor Joanne Cantor said people are feeling the emotional impact.

“There’s a potential with one after the other after the other to be desensitized,” Cantor said, adding, “On the other hand, it can make you feel worse and worse and worse.”

Cantor said the timing of the latest string of violence is particularly difficult, building on the stress of a year of racial unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Both of those things could kill you, and these are not things we usually think about all the time, just dying suddenly,” she said.

With little political movement, Cantor said people can become cynical.

“It makes it hard to believe that anything’s going to change,” she explained.

UW-Madison political science professor David Canon said polarization is to blame for the lack of political action on gun control legislation.

“It seems pretty clear that this is an issue that almost completely divides the parties, which makes it very difficult to get anything done,” Canon explained.

President Joe Biden and Congress have taken some action, but Canon said it is likely to fall short.

“The house actually did pass some pretty substantial changes in background checks...But the Senate so far, they don’t have the 60 votes to be able to pass that,” he said.

With those challenges at the national level, Canon said it is up to individual states to take more action.

“We already see some states doing that,” he acknowledged, but added, “I think there will continue to be changes at state levels, I don’t think any comprehensive national legislation is likely to pass any time soon.”

In the short term, Cantor said everyone needs to find a way to cope with the news.

“If you don’t control the amount of time you’re exposed to it, you’re really doing yourself a disservice,” she said.

Canon added his hope for political action in the future is that more mass shootings will convince politicians at the national level to begin making some reforms.

