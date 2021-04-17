Advertisement

Friday Football Blitz: Week 4

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s already the midway point of the alternate spring football season Friday night as week 4 kicks off.

Friday’s game of the week brought us to an undefeated team, the 3-0 New Glarus/Monticello team.

This is the team’s best start since 2010 when the started with a 6-0 record.

This year’s team is led by quarterback Darrius Schuett, with 947 total yards and 15 touchdowns.

New Glarus/Monticello faced off against yet another undefeated team this season, Brodhead/Juda.

“I expect it to be a dog fight,” said Schuett. “It’s probably going to be the closest game we’re going to play so far this year, and I’m ready, I just want to go play,” said Schuett.

High scoring was expected ahead of this game, as New Glarus/Monticello averages 44 points per game, while Brodhead/Juda has been scoring nearly three touchdowns per night.

It was a close, tight-knit game, but Brodhead/Juda ultimately left victors with a 23-22 win.

Find the final scores of all the games NBC15 Sports tracked Friday night here.

