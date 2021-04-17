Advertisement

GREEN ALERT: Missing 45-year old man last seen in Kenosha

(Phil Anderson)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - A green alert has been issued for a missing 45-year-old veteran last seen in Kenosha.

According to an alert from the Kenosha Police Department Jason Sanchez was last seen by his group living facility, Dayton Residential, around 4 p.m.

Sanchez was later seen around 9:41 p.m. by a customer at the Wine Knot on the 5600 block of 6th Avenue and was seen walking south, according to police.

Authorities describe Sanchez as a 5′ 11″ white man with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 230 pounds, and last seen wearing a dark zip-up sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and black or navy blue sneakers.

Authorities say Sanchez may be past due on his medication.

If you have any information about Sanchez, please contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.

