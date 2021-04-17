Head on crash shuts down U.S. Highway 51 in Rock County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police are asking people to avoid the area near U.S. Highway 51 and Knilans Road as police and fire crews investigate a head on crash at the intersection there.

Police say med flight choppers are headed to assist the crash victims. All lanes of traffic are closed Northbound and Southbound on US 51 from Airport Rd to HWY 11. According to reports from the Dept. of Transportation, the crash happened just before 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

The traffic closure is expected to last until around 6pm Saturday.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we receive them.

