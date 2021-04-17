Advertisement

Milwaukee thieves targeting catalytic converters

(WTVY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Thieves in Milwaukee are targeting catalytic converters on people’s cars.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that as of April 11, thieves had stolen 497 car parts, up 19% from the same time last year.

Police don’t break the parts out by category, but they say catalytic converters are the main target.

Sgt. Efrain Cornejo says the converters contain precious metals such as palladium, rhodium and platinum. He says repair shops and people looking to save money on replacement parts also are looking for converters.

He says a skilled thief can slip under a car with an electrical saw and cut a converter free in five minutes. 

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set to open doors this June in Madison

Latest News

This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
Prosecutor on leave over statements about boy shot by police
Family wants $500K donation UW tennis returned
The WIAA has released the re-seeded girl's volleyball brackets for the alternate fall state...
WIAA volleyball state championship results
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich waits to bat during a baseball game against the...
Brewers place Yelich on 10-day injured list with sore back