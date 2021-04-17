Near 60 Sunday to the 40s with a Mix Monday/Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another day of sunshine kept temperatures in the upper 50s - lower 60s throughout southern Wisconsin. Sunday caps off a fantastic weekend before Monday’s cold front drops temperatures.

Lows tonight fall into the mid 30s - under a mainly clear - partly cloudy sky. Some clouds will be around Sunday, but more sunshine is expected. Highs will climb to where they were today - and perhaps even higher! Most places could top 60°F Sunday afternoon.

Clouds roll in ahead of a cold front that drops in Monday morning. Showers are expected along this frontal boundary. A brief transition to a wintry mix is possible farther North of Madison as the front exits. Accumulations are not expected. Afternoon temperatures will fall through mid 40s Monday. Lows bottom into the upper 20s on Tuesday. Frost/Freeze is a possibility Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings.

After the frontal boundary passes, a secondary low-pressure system forms and passes by to our South. A widespread band of snow showers forms on the northern side of this Low - mainly impacting central & northern Illinois. There is a chance that some of this snow may reach southern Wisconsin - delivering a quick dusting in the morning before things melt by afternoon. Tuesday highs will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Impacts from the wintry mix are anticipated to be minimal. However, below-freezing morning temperatures could lead to a few slick spots on bridges/overpasses.

Highs settle in the mid 40s for Wednesday under passing cloud cover. High-pressure brings back the sunshine and mild air on Thursday. The next weather system arrives late next week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.