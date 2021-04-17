Advertisement

One injured in two-vehicle crash in Fox Lake

(ap newsroom)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF FOX LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that inured one driver Saturday.

According to a news release the crash occurred on CTH A at the intersection of CTH C.

The initial investigation shows a Jeep was traveling west on CTH C and approaching a stop sign at the intersection with CTH A when it failed to stop and was hit by a truck tractor traveling north on CTH A.

Authorities say the 77-year-old driver and sole occupant in the Jeep was taken to Beaver Dam Hospital. She was then immediately flown by MedFlight helicopter to UW Hospital.

The 48-year-old driver of the truck tractor was not injured in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

CTH A was closed for approximately 5 hours as the scene was being cleared and the crash was being investigated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set to open doors this June in Madison

Latest News

This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
Prosecutor on leave over statements about boy shot by police
Milwaukee thieves targeting catalytic converters
Family wants $500K donation UW tennis returned
The WIAA has released the re-seeded girl's volleyball brackets for the alternate fall state...
WIAA volleyball state championship results
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich waits to bat during a baseball game against the...
Brewers place Yelich on 10-day injured list with sore back