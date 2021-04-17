One injured in two-vehicle crash in Fox Lake

TOWNSHIP OF FOX LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that inured one driver Saturday.

According to a news release the crash occurred on CTH A at the intersection of CTH C.

The initial investigation shows a Jeep was traveling west on CTH C and approaching a stop sign at the intersection with CTH A when it failed to stop and was hit by a truck tractor traveling north on CTH A.

Authorities say the 77-year-old driver and sole occupant in the Jeep was taken to Beaver Dam Hospital. She was then immediately flown by MedFlight helicopter to UW Hospital.

The 48-year-old driver of the truck tractor was not injured in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

CTH A was closed for approximately 5 hours as the scene was being cleared and the crash was being investigated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

