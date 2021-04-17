Advertisement

Prosecutor on leave over statements about boy shot by police

This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police officer Eric Stillman fatally shot Adam Toledo, 13, on March 29, 2021, in Chicago.(Chicago Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A veteran prosecutor was placed on leave days after he implied in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo was holding a handgun the instant he was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer.

The announcement was made Friday, a day after video footage was released to the public that shows Adam had dropped or tossed the gun less than a second before he was shot and killed on March 29.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office says Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy “failed to fully present the facts” surrounding the boy’s death during an April 10 bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set to open doors this June in Madison

Latest News

Milwaukee thieves targeting catalytic converters
Family wants $500K donation UW tennis returned
The WIAA has released the re-seeded girl's volleyball brackets for the alternate fall state...
WIAA volleyball state championship results
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich waits to bat during a baseball game against the...
Brewers place Yelich on 10-day injured list with sore back