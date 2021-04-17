Register now for the virtual Crazylegs Classic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Crazylegs Classic is returning for it’s 39th annual race. A year after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 event altogether, organizers are moving ahead with a virtual event this year.

This year, runners will have eight days, from Saturday, April 24 to Sunday, May 2, in which they can complete their 5k, 8k, or 2 mile walk, and then they can submit their times online.

Most UW-Madison alumni are familiar with the history of the race. The Crazylegs Classic originated in 1981 at a campus bar by three die-hard badger fans, Tom Grantham, Ken Sparks, and Rich Backus. All three were big fans of then-UW Athletic Director and NFL Hall-of-Famer Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch and got his permission to use his classic nickname.

“We’ve been going strong ever since,” said Nicholas Pasquarello, the Executive Director of the W Club and Strategic Partnerhsips for Wisconsin Athletics. ”To be able to have the 39th running this year, albeit virtually, is going to be pretty exciting.”

Participants in the two running events can use the RaceJoy App to have their times automatically uploaded when they complete their race. There will also be a place on the results page in which times can be submitted. It will be live during the days of the virtual race.

Registration for all events is open now on the CrazyLegs Classic website and is $35. All runners and walkers will receive a Crazylegs Classic Under Armour Locker t-shirt, a race bib, a Crazylegs Classic sticker, and access to the aforementioned RaceJoy app.

The first 2,500 participants to sign up will get a one-of-a-kind Crazylegs Classic medal shipped to their homes prior to race dates.

Registration closes on Friday, April 23.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.