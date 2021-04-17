Richland County to host vaccine clinics next Tuesday, Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Richland County has announced it will offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinics next Tuesday, April 20 and Wednesday, April 21.

Appointments are currently available for Wednesday’s Pfizer clinic. To make an appointment, head to the Richland Hospital website and click on the “Schedule your Appointment Here” button. After that, select a future clinic date at the “Community Center” location.

Second dose appointments will be scheduled immediately after receiving the first dose, according the Richland County Emergency Management.

Individuals who received their first Moderna vaccine dose on March 23rd are prescheduled to receive their second does on Tuesday, April 20.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.