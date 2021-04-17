Rock Co. deputies allege multiple drug charges against man following search

PORTER, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 48-year-old man Wednesday following a search of a home, then alleging multiple drug charges.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Unit and SWAT Team conducted the search around 4:30 p.m. on the 6300 block of North Curtis Drive in the Town of Porter as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities booked Brian G. Mikkelson into the Rock County Jail after on the following alleged charges:

Three counts of manufacture, distribute or delivery of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to manufacture, distribute or delivery of methamphetamine

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

Possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia

Four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping

Four counts of felony bail jumping

Mikkelson will have his initial court appearance at 3 p.m. on April 16.

