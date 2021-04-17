Advertisement

Rock Co. deputies allege multiple drug charges against man following search

Police Generic
Police Generic(Associated Press)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTER, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 48-year-old man Wednesday following a search of a home, then alleging multiple drug charges.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office Special Investigations Unit and SWAT Team conducted the search around 4:30 p.m. on the 6300 block of North Curtis Drive in the Town of Porter as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities booked Brian G. Mikkelson into the Rock County Jail after on the following alleged charges:

  • Three counts of manufacture, distribute or delivery of methamphetamine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture, distribute or delivery of methamphetamine
  • Maintaining a drug trafficking place
  • Possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia
  • Four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping
  • Four counts of felony bail jumping

Mikkelson will have his initial court appearance at 3 p.m. on April 16.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set to open doors this June in Madison

Latest News

The organization partnered with free clinic Benevolent Specialists Project to administer over...
The Hmong Institute to host vaccine clinic for Hmong, Southeast Asian residents
Special Olympics Sun Run & Solar Plunge
Special Olympics Wisconsin introduces first ever Sun Run & Solar Plunge
Norma Jean Oswald was last seen in Vernon County.
SILVER ALERT: Missing 81-year-old last seen in Vernon County
The general manager at MERI prepares another round of medical waste for processing.
Surge in vaccinations means more medical waste to process