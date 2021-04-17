Seasonable April weekend; chilly blast and wintry mix arrive early next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! If you have outdoor plans this weekend, then you are going to get two thumbs up from the First Alert Weather Team. Rain will not dampen anyone’s outdoor plans and high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Get outside this weekend because the weather doesn’t look nearly as nice for the start of the upcoming workweek. A strong cold front will slide through on Monday. This front will knock down our temperatures and bring in a chance of rain and/or snow Monday through Monday night. With the chilly air in place, there will be another chance for a wintry mix of rain and/or snow on Tuesday.

Saturday is starting out mostly clear and quiet. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 30s across much of the area. The weather won’t slow down anyone traveling Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny and seasonably warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The average high for April 17 in Madison is 58 degrees. A weak storm system will pass south of Wisconsin on Saturday. This system won’t bring in any rain. However, it will throw some high clouds our direction. Expect filtered sunshine for most of the day. The wind will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and quiet. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild. High temperatures on Sunday will be near or just above 60 degrees. Once again, the wind won’t be much of a problem. Expect a west wind around 5 mph.

A strong cold front will drop south across the area on Monday. This front will likely bring in some precipitation Monday into Monday night. Monday is not going to be washout. Rain chances probably won’t start to pick up until Monday afternoon and evening. As colder air moves into the area, the rain could transition into a wintry mix of rain/snow or all snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. High temperatures on Monday will only be in the mid to upper 40s.

Another storm system will pass south of Wisconsin on Tuesday. With the cold air in place, there will be the chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow on Tuesday. Right now, it looks like the highest potential for accumulating snow will stay south of the area. We’ll have to keep a close on eye on this system to see if the track and strength of storm system changes. A small shift in the forecast track could move the axis of heaviest snow north or south. Temperatures on Tuesday may struggle to hit 40 degrees.

Hold off on doing any spring planting this weekend. Freezing temperatures will be possible Monday night, Tuesday night and Wednesday night. The cold night next week will be Tuesday night. Temperatures could drop into the 20s across the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures look like they will quickly rebound by the end of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. There will be a slight chance of rain, too.

