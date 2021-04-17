SILVER ALERT: Missing 81-year-old last seen in Vernon County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old woman last seen in Vernon County.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Norma Jean Oswald left the LaFarge area between 11 a.m and 4 p.m Friday. She was last seen traveling southbound on State Highway 131 between LaFarge and Viola in Vernon County.

Authorities describe Norma as an 81-year-old woman, weighing 140lbs at 5′03″ tall. She has brown eyes and grey hair.

Norma was last seen driving a red, 2011 Ford Taurus with the license plate 704CCZ. In the back window of the car there is a chihuahua bobblehead figure and there are floral seat covers, the alert indicates.

Authorities say Norma has memory issues. If you have any information, contact the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at 608-637-2123.

