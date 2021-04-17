Special Olympics Wisconsin introduces first ever Sun Run & Solar Plunge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For Special Olympics Wisconsin supporters who missed out on the Polar Plunge due to COVID-19 changes, the organization is debuting a Sun Run & Solar Plunge to make up for it.

Rather than plunging into icy water, participants can jump into chilly beach water or an icy pool.

The event series will take place at six locations over the summer from June 5-26, the organization announced Friday.

Special Olympics Wisconsin is partnering with members of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the event, which includes the Monona Police Department.

“We’re extremely excited at the opportunity to work with Special Olympics Wisconsin on the new Sun Run & Solar Plunge,” said Monona Police Department community relations officer and LETR member, Nate Reynolds. “This new event will be a memorable day for everyone involved.”

It costs $75 to take part in the event for those ages 11 and up, and $35 will be due at registration. Special Olympics Wisconsin explained the remaining balance can be made up by fundraising through families and friends. Each person will also be able to run or walk a 5K Sun Run.

Children up to 4 years old are free to participate, while those between 5-10 years old only cost $35 to join in.

Here are the six locations and dates that members can participate in:

June 5, 2021: Green Bay (Bay Beach)

June 5, 2021: La Crosse (Black River Beach)

June 12, 2021: Oconomowoc (Roosevelt Park and Lake Country Trail)

June 12, 2021: Oshkosh (Menominee Park & Zoo)

June 19, 2021: Monona (Schluter Beach)

June 26, 2021: Milwaukee (State Fair Park)

There is also a virtual option that people can participate in, if they prefer.

