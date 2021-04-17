Advertisement

The Hmong Institute to host vaccine clinic for Hmong, Southeast Asian residents

The organization partnered with free clinic Benevolent Specialists Project to administer over...
The organization partnered with free clinic Benevolent Specialists Project to administer over 40 first doses.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Hmong Institute is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday for Hmong and Southeast Asian residents.

The Hmong Institute reports people of color are getting vaccinated at disproportionate amounts to their representation of the general population.

According to the Department of Health Services, 29.3% of those who identify as Asian have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 36.2% of residents who identify as white have received at least one dose. Residents who identify as American Indian and Black are reported at 23.1% and 16.3%, respectively, for first doses.

CEO of the Hmong Institute, Peng Her, explained that while everyone 16 and older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the state, the Hmong and Southeast Asian community is still having trouble accessing vaccines.

“For many in the Hmong and Southeast Asian community, language and travel continue to be two biggest barriers,” said Her. “Language barriers discourage many from watching the evening news in English, resulting in not knowing where vaccine clinics are being held.”

Her also added that many people also lack the computer skills necessary to schedule a vaccine appointment, and those who work two jobs do not have time time to drive to another city to get their vaccine.

The Hmong Institute is partnering with Access Community Health Centers, the WI Hmong Nurse Association and Hmong Medical Association to administer these vaccines at the clinic.

CEO of Access Community Health Centers, Dr. Ken Loving, said the health system is aware of the disproportionate rates of vaccination on communities of color.

“Access is privileged to partner with the Hmong Institute to vaccinate members of the Hmong and Southeast Asian communities,” said Dr. Loving.

The vaccine appointment will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at The Hmong Institute at 4402 Femrite Drive. It is available by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set to open doors this June in Madison

Latest News

The general manager at MERI prepares another round of medical waste for processing.
Surge in vaccinations means more medical waste to process
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Dane Co. childcare center COVID-19 outbreak caused in part by classroom crossover
How to keep your friends and family away from COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to remain on hold in Wis.