WIAA volleyball state championship results

The WIAA has released the re-seeded girl's volleyball brackets for the alternate fall state...
The WIAA has released the re-seeded girl's volleyball brackets for the alternate fall state tournament.(WIAA)
By George Balekji
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Alternate Fall volleyball season wrapped up today with the WIAA holding its state championship games as two local teams finished as state runner-ups.

Brodhead-Juda girl’s volleyball fell to Washburn in the division two state championship game 3-1 (25-22, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21). It was Brodhead’s third ever appearance in state and the Cardinals highest finish in program history.

Middleton boy’s volleyball fell to Kimberly 3-1 (25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 25-23) for the Cardinals first runner-up finish in program history as wall.

Brodhead-Juda finished its season with a 12-4 record while Middleton finished with an 8-4 record.

