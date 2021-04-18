115th Fighter Wing pays tribute to fallen pilot with special flyover

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A special Wisconsin Air National Guard fly over in honor of Major Durwood “Hawk” Jones took place at Truax Field Saturday.

Maj. Jones tragically lost his life in a crash last year in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan late last year. His F-16 went down around 8 p.m., December 8, during a training mission in a remote area of the Hiawatha National Forest, in the northeastern corner of the Delta Co. His body was found two days later.

Jets were flown in what is known as the missing man formation, which honors fallen pilots, which includes four planes flying in a “V” formation. The flight leader then pulls out of formation while the rest of the team continues until they are out of sight. With the flight leader breaking formation, it leaves an empty space “in honor of the fallen pilot and representing their departure to the heavens.”

F-16 pilots with the 115th’s wing’s 176th Fighter Squadron were joined by their counterparts from the Oregon Air National Guard’s 123rd Fighter Squadron, flying F-15s.

The 123rd Fighter Squadron is participating the tribute to support the 115th and show solidarity with them because Jones’ brother flies F-15s for that unit, the National Guard explained.

“He holds a spot that is near and dear in all of our hearts and all the sacrifice and service he has made to the nation, this is the least we can do to try and represent him in the best way possible,” said Col. Brian Parker.

Several people gathered at Truax Field to pay their respects to Maj. Jones, including people who did not know him personally.

Two American flags were presented to Jones’ two young children after the ceremony.

“It doesn’t put closure on it, it’s just our way to say farewell until we get to say hello again,” said Col. Parker.

The investigation into Maj. Jones’ death is ongoing. Investigators are in phase two of a three-phase process that will look at pre-flight activites, maitenance and air craft activity among other factors.

It could be a year before new details are released.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.